CHICAGO (WROC) — The longtime mascot for Planters, an American snack food company based in Chicago, has died.

Mr. Peanut’s Twitter account, which has officially changed its name to The Estate of Mr. Peanut, announced the news Wednesday afternoon.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

According to AdAge, Planters plans to hold a funeral for the character during a commercial of the Super Bowl.