PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A “security incident” took place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia at approximately 10 p.m. with a state official saying there are reports of shots fired.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management (OEM) tweeted, “There is a security incident on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Please follow public safety instructions and avoid area. Details to follow.”

Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia) released a statement saying he’s “absolutely gutted by the reports of a shooting tonight in the Philadelphia Art Museum area during the July 4th concert.”

The Philadelphia Police tweeted “For those looking to reunite with loved ones on the Parkway, please meet at 1901 Vine Street in front of the Free Library of Philadelphia. All others, please avoid the area.”

Videos on social media showed people fleeing the parkway where a concert was being held and fireworks began to set off.

The events surrounding the “security incident” are currently under investigation.