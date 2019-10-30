Report: Former medical examiner says Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy showed signs of homicide

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. France opened an investigation on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 into the rape of minors and a raft of other charges linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case, the chief Paris prosecutor announced. A statement by prosecutor Remy Heitz said the decision to open a preliminary investigation was based on “elements transmitted” to his office and “exchanges with American authorities, competent in the so-called Epstein affair.” (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Baden revealed in an exclusive Fox & Friend’s interview that Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy revealed signs of a homicide rather than a suicide.

In August, Epstein, 66, was found dead in his Manhattan prison cell.

Baden told Fox News that Epstein had two fractures on his left and right sides of his larynx and one fracture above the Adam’s apple.

“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur more commonly in homicidal hangings,” Baden said.

Epstein was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges before his death.