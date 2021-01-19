Rep. Tom Reed to attend President-elect Biden’s inauguration

(WSYR-TV) — Congressman Tom Reed with New York State’s 23rd Congressional District says he will be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

As we go forward, I extend an open hand to President Biden, but it is a hand that once again is coming from a proud Republican. Rep. Tom Reed

The representative encourages a smooth transition of office.

He also said those in the “problem solvers party” will be ready to debate the day as Republicans as well as work toward solutions in developing topics including the new COVID stimulus proposal and vaccine distribution.