(NEXSTAR) — Family Dollar is recalling several over-the-counter Advil products sold in its stores between the dates of June 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, over concerns they may have been stored outside of required temperatures.
Family Dollar says stores have been notified and are expected to quarantine and discontinue affected products immediately. Customers should stop using the items and can return products to the Family Dollar store of purchase, with or without a receipt.
The retailer says the recall affects the following products:
|UPC no.
|Product
|0901458
|Advil 200 mg tablets 100-count
|0901839
|Advil 200 mg caplets 24-count
|0902867
|Advil Dual Action caplets 36-count
|0913023
|Advil tablets 50-count
|0916071
|Advil Liqui-Gels 40-count
|0999259
|Advil tablets 6-count
|0999841
|Advil Liqui-Gels Minis 20-count
Of the recalled products, the following batch numbers are affected for each product.
|UPC no./Product
|Batch no.
|0901458/Advil 200 mg tablets 100-count
|3P8G, 695E, A92E, G65G, SH2R, SX8G, VT5P, WK3M, X98T, XS5P
|0901839/Advil 200 mg caplets 24-count
|3P8D, 6T8W, BA7G
|0902867/Advil Dual Action caplets 36-count
|6Y7F, 9M5B, HM6R, VJ3H
|0913023/Advil tablets 50-count
|4A3U, 564B, 6X8C, 9A3K, C72H, G64V
|0916071/Advil Liqui-Gels 40-count
|R95323, R96317, R96810, R97196, R97197, R97198, R97203, R97204, R99183, R99184, R99528, T00613, T01662, T01663
|0999259/Advil tablets 6-count
|2041LB, 2094LB, 2108LB, 2109LA, 2110LA, 2111LC, 2122LB, 2123LB, 2124LA, 2126LA, 2138LB, 2139LA, 2139LB, 2143LB, 2145LC, 2147LA, 2152LA, 2153LB, 2153LC, 2154LB, 2154LC, 2157LC, 2158LA, 2159LB, 2236LA, 2236LB, 2237LA, 2243LA, 2244LC, 2245LC
|0999841/Advil Liqui-Gels Minis 20-count
|R97214, R99598, R99600, T00617, T00618, T03897
While Family Dollar says no illness or reactions have been reported, customers should contact a doctor if any problems happen after using one of the recalled items. Consumers can also report problems to the FDA MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.
Customers can call Family Dollar with any questions at (844) 636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.