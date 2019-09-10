Rare two-tone lobster caught off coast of Maine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fisherman recently caught an extremely rare two-toned lobster off the coast of Maine.

The Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries shared a photo of the red and brown lobster Friday.

"Thank you to island fisherman, Captain Daryl Dunham, F/V Force of Habit, for sharing this unique lobster with us," the group said.

“Thank you to island fisherman, Captain Daryl Dunham, F/V Force of Habit, for sharing this unique lobster with us,” the group said.

According to the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine, the odds of finding a red and brown split-colored lobster are 1 in 50 million.

Rare as it is, a split lobster isn’t the rarest lobster. The odds of finding an albino lobster are one in 100 million.

The split lobster is on display at Discovery Wharf in Stonington, Maine.