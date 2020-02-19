Queen Elizabeth helps open new Eastman Dental Hospital in London

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II unveils a plaque as she officially opens the new premises of the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospital in central London on February 19, 2020. (Photo by Heathcliff O’Malley / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HEATHCLIFF O’MALLEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON (WROC) — Queen Elizabeth II joined patients and staff at the official opening for the new premises of the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospitals in London.

The Queen officially opens the new premises of the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospitals! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/QNrsqmix9k — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 19, 2020

London’s Eastman Dental Clinic has come along way since its George Eastman-involved roots. In 1926, Rochester’s most celebrated industrialist and philanthropist helped fund the facility which would open a few years later.

The Queen greeted kids and employees for the grand opening Wednesday, which happened on the same day as her second son, Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday.