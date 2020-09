FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab at Boston University in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Puerto Rico has been picked to mass produce swabs that are used to test COVID-19.

The Department of Defense has announced it awarded up to $10 million to Copan Industries — a medical manufacturing company — to get that job done.

The DOD said this will allow Puerto Rico to increase production capacity to make more than 14 million swabs per month by the end of February 2021.

This is to meet the demand of COVID-19 testing in the United States.