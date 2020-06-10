1  of  74
Protest proposal: couple gets engaged in the middle of Black Lives Matter protest on Golden Gate Bridge

National News

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. (WTNH) — A bright spot amid all the unrest. A California couple got engaged on the Golden Gate Bridge in the middle of a Black Lives Matter march Saturday.

Carrie Montgomery explained her surprise saying, “I definitely did not know what was going on. I think everyone around me knew what was going on and everyone immediately just expressed their just support and gratitude.”

Quin Messenger, Montgomery’s now-fiance, added, “When we showed up there were cops and immediately I felt the anxiety and I knew that I trusted that it was going to be safe. And I also had that trust because I reached into my pocket and I held onto that ring with everything in me to help gave me the strength and follow love.”

Despite the overwhelming attention, the pair says they don’t want their message to overshadow the greater message of the protests.

They hope to marry as soon as it’s safe for their families to travel again.

