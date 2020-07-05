Pres. Trump to hold outdoor rally in NH

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WPRI) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold an outdoor rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire later this week, his campaign announced.

The “Make America Great Again! Rally” will be held at Portsmouth International Airport at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.

President Trump’s visit to the granite state comes after controversial appearances in Tulsa, Oklahoma last month and at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota on Friday, and as coronavirus cases continue spike across the country.

The announcement for the event said attendees will be “strongly encouraged” to wear masks, but did not say it was required.