ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Once again, after no winners claimed the jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot increased to an estimated $613 million.

Saturday night’s winning numbers (2, 18, 23, 27, 47, and 15) yielded no winners as this current jackpot may be on its way to becoming another record-breaking lottery prize.

In a top 10 list of the largest lottery jackpots in history, the tenth largest U.S. jackpot is a $687.8 million Powerball jackpot — a $74.8M difference between that jackpot and this current one. If there are no winners in Monday evening’s drawing, the current jackpot is likely to enter the list.

If this jackpot does end up becoming one of the largest lottery prizes in the game’s history, it has a long way to go to become number one. The title for the largest lottery jackpot goes to the $2.04 billion jackpot, which was claimed in November 2022 in California.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday in the evening. Information on how to play can be found on the New York Lottery’s website.