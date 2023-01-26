ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to over half a billion dollars after Wednesday evening’s drawing.

Nobody claimed victory after Wednesday evening’s winning numbers were drawn (9, 17, 20, 38, 40, and 18), causing the jackpot to jump up to $572 million.

The next drawing for this jackpot will be on Saturday, January 28 at 10:00 a.m. If someone were to win the jackpot and opt for the cash payout, they will receive $308.9 million.

The jackpot is over halfway to reaching the $1 billion threshold. Only five jackpots have reached the $1B mark, such as last year’s record-breaking $2B Powerball jackpot, with the winning ticket being sold in California.

The jump in the jackpot comes weeks after a winner in Maine won the record-breaking Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion — and on Friday the 13th no less.