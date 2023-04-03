(KTLA) – A popular Downtown Disney bar and restaurant are set to close in mid-April, the company announced on Instagram.

The Catal Restaurant and its outdoor bar, Uva Bar, are located in Downtown Disney, in Anaheim, California. They’ve been a permanent fixture in the shopping district since its opening in 2001.

Catal, which has a terrace that overlooks the district, offers a Mediterranean-style menu that includes paellas, salads, steaks and seafood. The Uva Bar sells a wide range of cocktails, wine and beers.

The Downtown Disney closure comes as Disney plans to revamp the shopping district. The Orange County Register reported that a major renovation was announced at Destination D23, a Disney fan convention, in 2021.

A new upscale Mexican cuisine-inspired restaurant and bar, Paseo and Centrico, will replace the Catal Restaurant and Uva Bar, Disneyland announced last year.

The Earl of Sandwich restaurant, the former AMC Theaters building, and other shops were demolished to make way for new additions, such as the Chinese restaurant, Din Tai Fung, and Porto’s Bakery and Café.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, restaurant fans expressed their sorrow regarding the impending closure. The restaurant is currently booked for the evening on April 14.