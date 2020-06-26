Live Now
‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ rapper Huey killed in double shooting

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Popular St. Louis rapper Huey was shot and killed Thursday night. He was 32-years-old.

Lawrence Franks: Also known as St. Louis rapper, Huey – Photo by Bill Greenblatt

The shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. in front of a home in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Kinloch, Missouri.

Huey, whose real name is Lawrence Franks Jr., arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Police determined another victim of the same shooting, a 21-year-old man, had arrived at the Ferguson Police Department with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injuries. He is expected to survive.

Huey was originally signed to Jive Records and is best known for his 2006 debut single “Pop, Lock and Drop It”.

Huey’s Instagram profile says he was looking forward to shooting a music video Saturday for his new single. He is survived by his 13-year-old daughter.

Investigators say as many as 10 people were present during the shooting. No arrests have been made.

