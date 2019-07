Police department asks people to hold off on criminal activity due to ‘extreme heat’

TAMPA (WFLA) — A heat wave spreading across much of the country is so oppressive that the Braintree Police Department in Massachusetts is asking people to hold off on criminal activity until it’s over.

“Due to the extreme heat, we are asking anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday,” Braintree police wrote. “Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat is next-level henchmen status, and also very dangerous.”

“It is straight up hot as soccer balls out there,” the tongue-in-cheek post continued.

But the heat is no laughing matter.

More than half of the country saw temperatures above 90 degrees over the weekend, with heat indexes making it feel as hot as 115 degrees. At least six deaths were blamed on the excessive heat.