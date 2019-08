PHILADELPHIA (WSYR) — At least nine women are accusing one of the most celebrated and powerful men in opera of sexual harassment.

Placido Domingo is accused of trying to pressure women into sexual relationships by dangling jobs and then sometimes punishing the women professionally when they refused his advances.

The 78-year-old still attracts sellout crowds around the world.

Some of the accusers say this went on for decades.

Domingo hasn’t responded.