“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given,” police said. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, was evacuated on Saturday morning after the pilot of an aircraft threatened to crash into the store, the Tupelo Police Department said Saturday morning.

The pilot, who was “possibly” operating a Beechcraft plane, had been flying over the city since approximately 5 a.m. CT, according to calls made to the TPD.

The pilot subsequently contacted police, telling them of intentions to crash into the Walmart on West Main Street. The TPD are talking to the pilot directly, according to Lee County officials.

“Negotiations are still in progress” as of 8 a.m. CT, a representative for Lee County’s 9-1-1 emergency response team told Nexstar.

Police have since evacuated all stores in the area.

“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo,” the TPD wrote on Facebook.

In a statement provided to Nexstar, Walmart confirmed the evacuation of the Tupelo location.

“We’re working closely with local investigators,” a representative for Walmart said, in part.

On Twitter, multiple witnesses claim to have seen the plane flying low overhead. One said it was “flying in circles” early in the morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.