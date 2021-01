BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (NewsNation Now) — Instead of receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, 42 people in West Virginia received the Regeneron antibody treatment, according to the West Virginia National Guard.

"The moment that we were notified of what happened, we acted right away to correct it, and we immediately reviewed and strengthened our protocols to enhance our distribution process to prevent this from happening again," said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard. "I remain incredibly proud of all that our team has accomplished. Our number one goal has been to save lives, and, as we continue to ramp up distribution of the vaccine all across the state, we continue to save more and more lives every single day."