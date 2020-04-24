PHOTOS: Best and worst places to be quarantined amid COVID-19

1  of  75
A runner walks on the beach after participating in the 19th running of the Rock n Roll Virginia Beach Half Marathon in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Sept. 1, 2019. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

As social distancing continues to be a thing amid the coronavirus pandemic, it turns out that being stuck at home is not as bad for some of us as it is for others.

Without access to theme parks, dining out, concerts and other events that call for large gatherings, other past-times have jumped a few notches in importance, such as roomy living spaces, fast internet, varied take-out options and outdoor green spaces to escape the inevitable cabin fever.

Zippia ranked the best and worst cities to be quarantined based on average apartment size, park land per person, residential broadband internet and takeout options.

If we just must stay home, here are the 10 best places to do it, according to Zippia:

  • Austin, Texas
    10: Austin, Texas (Photo by Joe Raedle/Newsmakers – Getty Images)
  • Orlando, Fla.
    9. Orlando, Florida (Photo by Susan STUMME / AFP) (Photo by SUSAN STUMME/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Raleigh, NC
    8. Raleigh, North Carolina (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images for Rock N’ Roll Marathon)
  • San Jose, Calif
    7. San Jose, California (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images of Rock ‘n’ Roll)
  • Chandler, Ariz.
    6. Chandler, Arizona (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Virginia Beach, Va.
    5. Virginia Beach, Virginia (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
  • San Diego
    4. San Diego, California (Photo by Joerg Mitter/Red Bull via Getty Images)
  • Las Vegas
    3. Las Vegas (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • Irvine, Calif.
    2. Irvine, California (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
  • Scottsdale, Ariz.
    1. Scottsdale, Arizona (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

And where do residents staying at home have it the worst? Here are the 10 least desirable places to be, according to Zippia:

  • Boston Streets
    10. Boston (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • McAllen, Texas
    9. McAllen, Texas (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
  • Arlington, Texas
    8. Arlington, Texas (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
  • Cleveland
    7. Cleveland, Ohio (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) (Photo by MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Tucson, Ariz.
    6. Tucson, Arizona (Photo by Carol Coelho/Getty Images)
  • Laredo, Texas
    5. Laredo, Texas (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • 4. Buffalo, New York (Photo byJohn Normile/Getty Images)
  • Paterson, NJ
    3. Paterson, New Jersey (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Hialeah Gardens, Florida
    2. Hialeah, Florida (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • Newark, NJ
    1. Newark, New Jersey (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

