Pennsylvania investigating 17 lung disease cases possibly linked to vaping

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 19-year old man from Delaware County is on life support and in a medically induced coma due to a mysterious lung problem. His family blames vaping for causing the issue.

​The Pennsylvania Department of Health couldn’t comment on that specific case but did say there are 17 suspected cases of vaping-associated lung injuries in the state.​​

Health officials in 25 states are investigating 215 possible cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping. The state Health Department is working with local health departments, poison control centers, other states, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine what’s behind the recent vaping-associated lung injuries.

​”We don’t know that vaping is safe, and we certainly don’t think vaping is safe for young people, so we want to really get the message out that we do not want young people to vape or use any nicotine products,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Levine says instead of using it as a tool to quit smoking, vaping should be discouraged.​​

“For any other reasons, our recommendation really is very strongly, of course, for any young people but young adults as well not to vape until we know more about what is causing these injuries,” Levine said.

​​An Illinois patient died from lung disease in August in what may be the first death in the United States linked to vaping.​