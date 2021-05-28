Pandemic causes delay in tax return refunds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many people are still waiting on their tax returns.

IRS enrolled agent Julie Schoff says this had been building up and the IRS has been understaffed for a decade, then the pandemic hit.

The first stimulus payment caused more delays. Then December stimulus payments came out as the IRS was supposed to be closed. Unemployment, the Path Act and more people filing than usual hasn’t helped.

“So you got the 2019 delay, of course the ones that were pushed back and then for 2020, we have so many people that haven’t filed in years that are saying, okay now I’m going to file, so I can get these stimulus payments,” Schoff said.

You can check the status of your returns at IRS.gov. If your status says processing, pending or suspended, you’ll have to wait it out.