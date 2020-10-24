Oregon officer hid cameras in teen’s bedroom

ROSEBURG, O.R. (AP) — A Roseburg man who works as a police officer at a Veterans Affairs hospital has been accused of hiding cameras in the bedroom of a young teen.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said detectives began investigating after the cameras were found in the teen’s bedroom.

The sheriff’s office said 48-year-old Robert Roady was arrested after telling investigators he placed the cameras in the room for sexual purposes. Detectives searched Roady’s home and have identified two other victims.

Roady was arrested on suspicion of nine counts of invasion of personal privacy. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.