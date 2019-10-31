Online petition attempts to create 24/7 surveillance of communities in honor of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An online petition is asking that federal law, mandating 24/7 video cameras in apartment complexes, including public housing, be named in honor of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Kamille was kidnapped from Tom Brown Village public housing on October 12. Her body was found 10 days later in a dumpster. Investigating authorities believe she died of asphyxiation the same day she was abducted.

“I don’t think they would do any good,” said Rinda Williams, a Tom Brown Village resident.

Williams said she has a heavy heart and has been weighed down with sadness since McKinney died. However, she has concerns about the petition.

“Most of them will be put out, most of them will be shot out… whatever,” she said.

Hunter Williams, a member of the Birmingham City Council who also head the city’s public safety committee, said that although he believes cameras and other technologies are a central piece of the puzzle in making sure Birmingham is a safe city, he believes it should be done across the board for everyone.

“I think we should be very cognizant of the fact that these housing communities are people’s homes and people’s neighborhoods, so we should not be federally mandating that there be cameras in certain people’s neighborhoods,” Williams said.

Williams said the last thing the city wants to do is to create a police state for a certain neighborhood. Meanwhile, Williams said the solution may take more action than just video cameras, something that needs to start in the home.

“Pay attention to the kids,” she said.

The city of Birmingham has already implemented cameras and ShotSpotter technology throughout the city, whose locations are kept confidential.

Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown, two suspects in McKinney’s murder, made their first court appearance last week. They are due back in court at 9 a.m. on Nov. 4.

LATEST POSTS