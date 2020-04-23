On Social Security? Here’s your stimulus check info

Live Now
by: Travis Teich and KOIN 6 News Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Millions of coronavirus stimulus checks have already been delivered and millions more are on their way, most quickly through direct deposit.

But Americans collecting Social Security checks have questions — notably, will they get a check and what do they have to do to get it?

The short answers: Yes and nothing.

The payments amount to $1200 for individuals who earn less than $75,000 per year and $500 per child younger than 17, CBS News reports. The IRS will use the information from Social Security statements to send the $1200 checks to Social Security recipients who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019, the US Treasury Department said late on April 1.

Originally, Social Security recipients were going to be required to file a “simple tax return” to get their check, but federal officials reversed that decision.

Now, anyone collecting Social Security will automatically get a check. If a recipient’s direct deposit information is on file, the check will automatically be delivered. Otherwise a paper check will be sent in the not-distant future.

There is, however, one nuance: Social Security benefit recipients who have dependent children under the age of 17 should sign up on a portal to make sure their stimulus payment includes the extra $500 for each dependent.

Some Social Security recipients needed to tell the IRS before noon Wednesday about their dependent children to receive their full stimulus money.

Tom Stenson with Disability Rights Oregon told KOIN 6 News that if you have a dependent and did not file, you’ll still get your money — but not for a while.

“If you weren’t able to get that in,” he said, “you may have to wait until the next tax season next year.”

Even though that deadline passed, Stenson suggested trying it now anyway to see if you qualify.

