Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Oklahoma woman says someone used her deceased husband’s name to cast ballot

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Chase Horn (KFOR)

Posted: / Updated:

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman says when she went to her polling place to vote on Tuesday morning, a worker told her that her husband had already been by earlier in the day to cast his ballot.

 The only problem is her husband recently passed away. 

“I gave them my husband’s name, and I was ready to tell them he was deceased,” Glennie told KFOR.  “The woman looked up and said he’s already voted.”

The Canadian County Election Board told KFOR that they are aware of the situation and investigating exactly what happened.

The poll worker told the county election officials that they checked the man’s ID, and then the man signed his name into the book. At that point, he was given a Republican ballot.

“They’re exploiting my husband. He was a Marine, he served his country,” Glennie said.  “Now somebody is taking advantage of his name.”

Glennie asked to see the signature, and says it looked nothing like her husband’s. It was just a wavy line. 

Less than a year after his death, she’s dealing with a new headache she doesn’t need right now. 

“I had to make some calls to the VA and to start checking around to see if his name has been used any place else,” Glennie said. “It’s difficult enough to get over the loss.”

So far, county officials say they don’t know if the person had a fake ID or if this was a simple mistake and a voter was issued the wrong ballot. 

Either way, Glennie says she doesn’t blame the election board, but she does want answers.

“They were as shocked as I was. If that was actually the name that this person used, and showed ID, what else could they have done?” Glennie asked.  “I’m not faulting them for what happened.”

The Canadian County Election Board says this is still under investigation, and they will provide more information after they figure out what exactly happened.

