Oklahoma City police officer fired for allegedly not picking up piece of severed ear, other misconduct

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Police Department officer was fired following several allegations of misconduct.

On Wednesday, OKCPD Chief Wade Gourley released the termination letter of Officer Devin Frazier. According to the letter, Frazier was fired due to 10 allegations of misconduct.

The allegations include: using a personal cell phone to photograph evidence at a crime scene; exchanging inappropriate text messages with someone whose name is redacted from the letter; speeding at 90 mph, with a top speed of 115 mph, in a 65 mph zone in his patrol vehicle; providing an unauthorized person with information obtained from his mobile data computer; and not properly collecting and preserving a portion of an ear as evidence at a domestic call where the suspect allegedly bit the victim’s ear.

“It’s an ear, it’s laying there,” Jearold Gill, who lives across the street from the scene, told KFOR. “We’re paying an employee to go out and collect evidence to prosecute someone that’s committed a criminal act.”

Frazier himself is facing an unrelated criminal misdemeanor for allegedly falsely reporting a crime that happened in November.

Gourley wrote in the termination letter that Frazier’s “actions demonstrate a complete lack of integrity, constitute a willful and wanton disregard for the Oklahoma City Police Department’s core values and they destroy community trust in the police department.”

Frazier was with the OCPD for two years. His termination letter is included below: