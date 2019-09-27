Ohio man accused of putting deodorant back on store shelf after using it

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in northeast Ohio are looking for a man accused of shoplifting and putting deodorant back on the shelf after using it.

According to the Streetsboro Police Department, it happened at a Giant Eagle grocery store.

Police said the man took a deodorant off the shelf, used it, and put it back on the shelf to be sold. The used deodorant was taken off the shelf before anyone could buy it.

He is also accused of shoplifting from the store.

“Using or tampering with a product is a #crime and #nasty. Help us stop him from doing it again,” police said.

Anyone recognizing the man is asked to call 330-626-4976.