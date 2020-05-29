Ohio girl with brain injury who can’t walk or talk defies odds, graduates from high school

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron student who suffered a devastating brain injury that left her unable to walk or talk is set to graduate high school Monday.

D’Ayshunah Kind, also known as Danah, is a part of Akron’s Buchtel High School’s Class of 2020.

“It’s still surreal. It’s been seven years,” said Lamia Singfield, Danah’s mother.

Seven years of struggles, setbacks, persistence, and a comeback.

“We went to pick up her cap and gown and it set in that we weren’t supposed to be here,” said Lamia.

That’s because Danah had a severe asthma attack back in 2012 that put her into cardiac arrest.

“Her body was limp, it was eating me up. Usually when you pick someone up, you can feel their neck tense up. There was nothing,” said her father, Andre.

Danah had stopped breathing. They rushed her to Akron Children’s emergency room where doctors had to resuscitate her.

“She was on life support then she went to ICU. They allowed me in but before I went in, I got on my knees and started praying,” said Lamia.

Dr. Bruce Cohen was among the doctors to treat her.

“The odds were not in her favor. Most children with this type of injury do not survive,” said Cohen.

Danah suffered a devastating brain injury that left her unable to walk and talk.

“When the brain injury set in, her head arched to the heels of her feet. Watching her body arch like that, I can’t even explain how that felt,” said Lamia.

But the family never gave up.

“Mom had a lot of faith, a lot of hope that she would get better and the medical team joined her,” said Cohen.

And now after years of surgeries, therapy, and prayer, Danah is set to mark a major milestone: high school graduation.

“The doctors said she was never supposed to go back to school. So to graduate high school with 3.4 grade point average, what can you say except God,” said Lamia.

Danah says she would like to study to become a nurse.