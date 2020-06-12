Officer charged with killing George Floyd still eligible for pension worth more than $1 million

Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo to issue executive order on police reform, no state funding if departments don’t comply
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Officer charged with killing George Floyd still eligible for pension worth more than $1 million

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Derek Chauvin mugshot (Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (KRON) – The former Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd is eligible to receive a pension worth more than $1 million during his retirement years even if he is convicted, CNN reports.

The Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association confirmed to CNN that 44-year-old Chauvin would remain eligible to file for that pension – which is partially funded by taxpayers – as early as age 50, but did not specify an amount he would receive.

There is no state law in Minnesota that requires employees convicted of felony crimes related to their work to give up their pensions.

A CNN analysis based on Chauvin’s tenure with the Minneapolis Police Department reveals Chauvin would likely be eligible for annual payments around $50,000 or more if he chose to start receiving them at age 55.

That information was compiled using data from his 2019 payroll, contract details, pension plan guidance, and the salaries of those with the police department.

The benefits could stretch to $1.5 million or more over a 30-year period, not including any cost of living increases.

Chauvin’s annual payments could be even higher if he received significant amounts of overtime in prior years.

The three other officers involved in Floyd’s death have also been fired and face felony charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss