Former president Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are celebrating their 27th anniversary.

The couple shared messages to each other on social media to celebrate the day.

The former FLOTUS said in a tweet with a photo of the two smiling, she is still feeling the magic that brought them together.

27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack. pic.twitter.com/ZKhvQGEo0B — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2019

Former POTUS tweeted out a photo of the two embracing while enjoying the sunset and referenced The Beatles in his tweet saying “it’s getting better all the time.”