NY, national gas prices keep going up as demand increases

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York’s average price of gas is moving up slower than the national average, but it’s still more costly to get fuel here.

As of Monday morning, drivers around the country are paying an average of $1.88 per gallon, compared to $2.16 in New York. The national average went up three cents since last week, while the Empire State’s only went up by one.

Comparatively, New York’s average price at this time last year was $2.96.

Still, Buffalo’s and Batavia’s averages went down since last week. Here’s the breakdown across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.20 (down one cent since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.19 (down two cents since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.13 (no change since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.19 (no change since last week)
  • Rome – $2.12 (up one cent since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.06 (no change since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.14 (up two cents since last week)

Right now, the highest gas prices in the U.S. are being seen in the northeast and the west coast as parts of the country begin reopening.

More people are starting to drive regularly again, so more gas will be needed. Therefore, the price will keep going up.

