NY attorney general settles suit vs. anti-abortion activists

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Friday announced a settlement with two anti-abortion demonstrators she had accused of harassing activity outside a Manhattan clinic, saying they had agreed to a buffer zone around the clinic’s entrances and faced a $5,000 fine for any violation.

James had filed suit in February against Bevelyn Beatty and Edmee Chavannes, accusing them of repeatedly barring patients’ entrance to the Planned Parenthood clinic in violation of access laws, and threatening violence against patients and staff.

According to the settlement, the women agreed to stay out of an area that covers the sidewalk a certain distance in both directions from the clinic’s entrance and would be fined any time they violated it.

Emails seeking comment were sent to attorneys for the women and a web site connected to them.