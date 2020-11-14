Northeast governors to hold emergency meeting to discuss rising COVID-19 cases

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a ceremony to unveil the statue of the patron saint of immigrants, Mother Frances Cabrini, in Battery Park Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governors from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island will be having an emergency meeting over the weekend to discuss the rise in COVID-19 numbers, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday. He said he believes the number of cases will continue to rise and that additional steps will be needed to combat the infection rate.

New York has one of the lowest infection rates in the country but Cuomo said the rise in cases both nationally and internationally is alarming. With people spending more time inside and people gathering for the holidays, he said the expectation is that the number of cases will continue to rise.

Cuomo said people should not be using a COVID-19 vaccine as a crutch. He said a vaccine would likely not be available until six to nine months from now and urged people to keep that in mind.

Cuomo blamed the spread of the virus by way of restaurants, bars, gyms and by “living room spread.”

He also reiterated the need for limiting gatherings saying a group of 10 family members is no safer than a group of non-family members.

Cuomo said 200,000 tests were conducted on Thursday and there are currently 1,700 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York. He said he plans to address the state on an important matter Sunday.