Nike to donate 30,000 shoes to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19

1  of  2
Breaking News
Sheriff’s deputies investigating fatal crash on Rt. 96 in Manchester City of Rochester to layoff more than 400 employees due to COVID-19’s economic impact
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Nike to donate 30,000 shoes to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and CNN Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Nike Air Zoom Pulse (Credit: Nike)

Nike is donating 30,000 pairs of sneakers to healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic across the U.S.

Partnered with the non-profit Good360, the company plans to deliver pairs of its Nike Air Zoom Pulse, unveiled in November 2019, to workers in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis and New York, according to a press release.

The shoe is meant for people on their feet for long shifts.

Nike said in the release that it’s “our first shoe designed for the healthcare athlete, an everyday hero.”

“Our Nike family has come together to serve our communities and support our COVID-19 response efforts in communities around the world,” the company said in the release. “Nike’s leaders, employees, the Nike Foundation and Nike have committed more than $25 million to these efforts.”

An additional 2,500 pairs will be donated to European hospitals, according to the release.

Nike is also sending 95,000 pairs of mild compression socks to New York and Los Angeles.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss