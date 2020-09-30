NFL postpones Steelers-Titans game amid coronavirus outbreak

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 27: Joshua Kalu #46 of the Tennessee Titans and his teammates take the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Pittsburgh-Tennessee NFL game will be played either Monday or Tuesday due to positive coronavirus test results among the Titans.

The NFL announced the switch on Wednesday. The previous day the NFL said that three Titans and five other team personnel had tested positive for COVID-19. The Titans have closed their facility at least through Friday and will not be able to practice in any fashion together until Saturday at the earliest.

Both the Titans and Steelers are 3-0 and among the NFL’s seven undefeated teams.

Tennessee beat Minnesota 31-30 on Sunday, and the Vikings’ team facility is closed at least through Wednesday.

“The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel,” the NFL said. “Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible.”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans have suspended all in-person activities until further notice after three players and five staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NFL announced the positive results in a statement released Tuesday morning. The Titans said the team would “work remotely” and closely follow the league’s protocols related to the virus.

The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans Sunday, have also suspended in-person team activities, according to the NFL. As of Tuesday morning, the Vikings said they had not received any positive results from testing following Sunday’s game.