New York state sending firefighters west to assist with Rocky Mountain wildfires

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that a crew of 10 wildland firefighters from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are traveling to the Rocky Mountains to assist in efforts to contain wildfires.

“Neighbors help neighbors and just as other states have helped New York during its darkest hours, we are here to lend a hand in their time of need,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “I thank these brave men and women for stepping up and showing just what New York Tough really means.”

Officials say the trained wildland firefighters include a DEC Forest Ranger crew boss and nine firefighters from the ranks of Forest Rangers and other DEC programs. The New York crew will receive their assignment once they arrive and join firefighting crews from other states.

“DEC’s wildland firefighters protect our communities and vital habitat across the state,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a press release. “And for more than 40 years, New York has stood ready to assist other states during manmade and natural disasters. I commend our firefighters and wish for their safe and speedy return.”

