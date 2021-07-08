New York Attorney General James announces $4.5 billion settlement against Purdue Pharma in opioid case

NEW YORK (WROC) — The lawsuit’s resolution, announced Thursday, will shut down the Sackler family business, Purdue Pharma and will fund over $4.5 billion in programs focused on opioid prevention and treatment.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ filed the lawsuit with the goal of ending the manufacturing and sale of addictive drugs, responsible for the opioid pandemic that killed thousands across New York state.

“For years, Perdue and the Sacklers told lies about their business,” James said. “Told lies about their drugs. And these lies hurt a lot of people. The Sacklers even decided to blame and stigmatize their victims. The very people who became addicted to their drugs.”

As part of the case’s settlement, New York is set to receive at least $200 million for abatement of the opioid epidemic, according to state officials. Nationally, more than $4.5 billion — payed by the Sackler family over a nine-year period— will be specifically used for prevention, education and treatment programs for years to come.

The Sackler family will be prohibited from acquiring new naming rights for business use throughout the next nine years. Purdue will also be required to share more than 30 million documents regarding communications about sale of opioids in the U.S., including statements about the original FDA approval of OcyContin.