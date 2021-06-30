New video shows unidentified glowing objects near US Navy ship

MYSTERY WIRE — Another video from a now well-documented UFO encounter with the US Navy off the coast of southern California has been published.

Filmmaker Jeremy Corbell released the video. Corbell, along with Mystery Wire, have confirmed the video was recorded by Navy personnel onboard the USS Omaha. It shows unidentified objects in the air next to the ship.

The video was taken by members of the same VIPR team that recorded the radar screen showing objects and recorded the FLIR screen showing an object appearing to dip in and out of the ocean.

The new video was recorded around 11 p.m. in the pitch darkness of the Pacific Ocean. At one point in the video an object that is blinking can bee seen crossing the field of view, Corbell speculates this was an airplane, but cannot confirm this. The other visible objects are emitting a bright light that appears to change color.

During an interview, Corbell also noted that while this video might not seem like much if it was the only one you watch, but together with the radar video, FLIR video, and night vision video it helps complete the picture of what the US Navy encountered off the coast of San Diego in 2019.

George Knapp spoke with Corbell and had him explain this video and how it relates to the other videos and pictures from the same encounter.

You can read the transcript of George Knapp’s interview with Jeremy Corbell below.

George Knapp

Okay, Jeremy, here we are, again, time for another release. July 2019, off the coast of Southern California, we’ve learned that there were nine US Navy warships that were surrounded by, swarmed by, put under surveillance by these unknown objects, as many as 100 in total. USS Omaha in particular, was put under observation by these things, whatever they are, wherever they’re from. And there were as many as 14 that surrounded at one point, let’s review what you’ve already released and sort of walk it up to what’s new.



Jeremy Corbell

Sure. So when, regarding this event, the first thing that you and I put out together to the world is the green footage. So it’s the night vision footage, where you see from the deck of the USS Russell, would appear to be triangular in shape from the angle of observation, as it said, in the classified and non classified part of that intelligence report, but they were pyramid in shape. So these are true UFOs. And they were swarming the USS Russell. So that’s the first piece of footage that the public saw regarding these 2019 events of July. That was July 15. There were two big swarms during that month, but that was from the 15th. Then we released together an image and then a set of briefing slides that kind of show another aspect, which is the USS Omaha, and it looked like black and white imagery. And it was you know they were still images. But it was in this briefing slide that again, is contained within a classified document, but is unclassified. So we put that out, and then luck has it, we got the video. So we show the actual video of that UFO transcending and becoming a USO, and appearing to go into the water without destruction. Now, you and I both know, and we have reported that there was a submarine that was sent out to search for wreckage or the vehicle, nothing was found. So the idea is that when it was going on or off radar, which is happening a lot, you know, they may have been going above the scan volume of the radar system or below which is into the water. And so Indeed, it is believed that this was a trans medium vehicle.



George Knapp

So the sphere that you’re talking about that video is shot, somebody is shooting it on a screen inside the CIC of the USS Omaha. It’s a thermal image of this object that followed along with the ship for about an hour. Right?



Jeremy Corbell

Longer than that because check this out. So yes, it is the black and white is FLIR forward looking infrared, it’s a thermal signature. It’s used in a Sapphire system on that particular ship, which is the USS Omaha. So as the VIPR team, the visual intelligence team is collecting only things of interest, right? That’s really important. They only focus their cameras on objects of high interest. So they’re filming on this screen inside the Combat Information Center which is it’s it’s like a skiff, it’s highly restrictive access, but the VIPR team is allowed to be there. In fact they were called in because of how unusual this event is. And the people you know as they call fighting the ship or the people dealing with this aspect of these unknowns causing them to document it so that’s why you see it on a screen. It wasn’t me filming a screen. That was you know the VIPR team filming it and yes so that was the kind of the second big drop because for the first time it shows us this now a very interesting world. You can hear people surprised that they’re talking about it they say, “splash splash.” They don’t mean the object splash the water look this is 11 p.m. at night, this is several miles away and they should be seeing heat plumes, exhaust, tails, rotors, all this stuff and they’re not, this is a spherical object. So they’re so they’re surprised when they say splash, means it descended they believe into the water. Now if that’s the case, or if it had some other type of cloaking device, how would I know? But look, it’s footage in a way like the world had never seen anything like this exactly. So it was so neat to put that out but we weren’t done. Next thing, everybody’s always belly aching about radar data. I was struggling myself. How do you show radar data? It’s inherently classified on these warships. However, the navigation radar system was actually really good at picking up these unidentified swarming the Navy warships. There you go. That was the next drop that we put out. Which was the actual radar screen filmed in the CIC, the Combat Information Center by the VIPR team. And this is why the Pentagon has confirmed all of the footage, because I’m not so sure they had it before you and I started poking around. So look, it’s great.



George Knapp

The radar images had shown that at one point, they had as many as 14 of these unknown spheres surrounding that particular ship, I think the video clips that you released have as many as eight or nine of them, and they’d pop on and off as if they either went up above or below or some kind of cloaking technology that we don’t know about. And that was shot by the same VIPR team in the CIC. They shot the screen, they shot the radar screen. Now, there’s more.



Jeremy Corbell

There is more. Yes. And, you know, I kind of think that holding this back as kind of one of the last pieces is important, because it’s the way that it relates and corroborates. Everybody wants corroborative sensor data, they want corroborative information. Well, I know as well, the Pentagon now has this footage, it should be an easy thing for them to corroborate, being honest to the American public, that this is indeed filmed by Navy personnel from the deck of the USS Omaha, and that it is involved in the case that is still being investigated. Because the objects that swarmed our Navy ships are still to this day unidentified. And we’ll talk more about that. So I’m thinking, well, let’s put this out. It’s like an inky blackness. But there’s lights and you can see as we have said, but now this is proof that these were bright lights, I mean, these objects, it almost appears to have multiple lights on them. There were a few different colors within the lights that was white was described, but also like a blue and a red. You know, red, white and blue baby, I wish, I wish these were ours. So which by the way, that’s been completely ruled out by our own military investigations through the Office of Naval Intelligence, the Pentagon, the Department of Defense, these are not ours, we don’t know where they launched from, we don’t know where they went to. None of them were captured. We don’t know who they were. And it’s not that they had like super extreme performance, it was that they were brazen. And we’re not just talking about 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 14, we’re talking about 50 to upwards of 100 of these simultaneously swarming nine different warships to the best of my knowledge, with a similar fashion, although different shapes with some of them, as we know from the USS Russell, but they were overhead. And some of them, most of the ships experienced one hovering directly above, still, stationary, with the others doing movements around the ships. So this is the new footage and what’s important about it is that you see lights in the sky. Sure, okay. But it’s the origin of this, the provenance of it, the information that goes with it. So now you’ve got what how many forms of data now to this whole, you’ve got night vision, you’ve got thermal, you’ve got radar, you have classified and unclassified briefings, you have now additionally, video footage, just like anybody could take off of a deck of a ship, but this was filmed by the US VIPR team that was on the USS Omaha.



George Knapp

Same team shoots the thermal image off the screen, same team shoots the radar image, then goes up to the deck to get some video recording of what’s in the sky.



Jeremy Corbell

It’s logical, right? You want to get as much data as much sensor data, as much visual data, as much information as you can to pass up the chain of command. However, that process, as we know, is broken so far is broken. And that’s why I hope to become useless to this process. People should not be reaching out to me. Classified or unclassified doesn’t matter, shouldn’t be reaching out to me or feeling that they have to, they all want to work within their own system of the United States military. But if you can’t, you know, pass things up in a way to show the significance. That’s where the frustration comes in. So yes, to answer your question, that’s what the VIPR team’s role is, is things of interest, things of action that could take action. That’s what they’re called in for. And all of this, all of this is from VIPR teams.



George Knapp

Okay, so we’ll roll it right here.

**** VIDEO PLAYS ***