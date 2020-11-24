New Congress legislation to protect health care providers from Medicare cuts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — New legislation in Congress will aim to protect health care providers from Medicare cuts.

The Holding Providers Harmless from Medicare Cuts Act introduced to Congress this past fall will aim to maintain scheduled Medicare payment increases. Additionally holding health care providers will be protected from Medicare payment cuts in both 2021 and 2020.

This legislation was introduced in preparation for changes to the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, which was set to include improvements for maternity care and payment increases for primary and complex-office based care physicians.

The legislation is currently in the U.S. House of Representatives is set to amend title XVII of the Social Security Act; providing increased payments through the Medicare program for specific services following the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-sponsor of the Act, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik commented on the need for this legislation.

“Our North Country provider practices provide essential, localized care to our communities and are facing an increase in their costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This bipartisan legislation delays the Medicare offsets in order to ensure that provider practices do not face cuts to their Medicare reimbursements amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This, in turn, will ensure that patients are not facing increased costs for the essential services that they require from their medical providers. I am proud to support this important legislation and will continue to advocate for our provider practices and Medicare patients.”