National Grid warning of holiday scams

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — National Grid—which supplies power to homes and businesses across the New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island—is alerting customers to recent scams involving imposters promising refunds or discounts.

National Grid says to be on the lookout for the following bogus scenario:

Incoming calls from local numbers

A recorded message about refunds or discount because of previous overbilling

The automated service says to to press 1 to learn more

Customer transferred to a live operator explaining eligibility

Customer asked for personal or identifying information, like account numbers

The utility says scammers perform convincing impersonations, mimicking National Grid’s phone prompts and making it difficult to spot the scam. Utility company imposters have been reported all over the country.

If you or someone you know has been scammed, contact your local police and National Grid directly. A statement from the company included anti-spam pointers:

Do not yield to pressure by giving personal or financial info to someone unidentifiable

National Grid already knows all of your account info

Verify that you are speaking to National Grid by asking the representative to confirm your account number

Hang up if they cannot do so

National grid says scammers are trying to prey on customers due to the financial stress stemming from the pandemic.