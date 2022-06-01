TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Multiple people were shot at a medical building near a hospital in Tulsa Wednesday afternoon. Police have confirmed the unidentified shooter is dead.

Officers were called to the Natalie Building, located in the area of 61st Street and Yale, near St. Francis Hospital, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin confirmed on Twitter. Police say the initial call was for a man armed with a rifle.

“This turned into an active shooter situation,” a Tulsa police spokesperson said in a released statement.

Police have confirmed the suspected shooter is dead.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties,” a Tulsa Police spokesperson said.

The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

This is a developing situation. Nexstar’s KFOR has a crew on the way to Tulsa.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.