1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop owner loses franchise after comparing Black Lives Matter to the KKK

National News

by: Doug Johnson (KTXL) and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A franchisee of a Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop in California has been stripped of his store after comparing the Black Lives Matter movement to the mafia and the Ku Klux Klan. 

The former owner, Mickey Mann, told KTXL that he stands by his comments but regrets having put them in writing. 

“I was very, very wrong putting that in writing. It’s cost me my store,” said Mann. 

Mann said he wishes he had not sent that email to his employees.

He explained that it all started when some of his employees wanted to wear BLM buttons while working at the shop. 

“In this store, for eight years, we’ve had a policy of no politics. And that would include any far right group. It would include a Trump hat. It would include BLM,” said Mann. 

One employee decided to still wear the button. After Mann told her to go home, he said several protesters began to gather outside of his store. 

“They did mention that I should take into consideration that these kind of stances are what cause shopping centers to get busted up,” said Mann. 

One of Mann’s former employees sent the following statement to KTXL, saying she eventually decided to quit:

I felt it was important to wear the BLM pin at work as a small reminder that we are in a time of mourning for George Floyd and all other African Americans killed by police and victims of institutionalized racism. Once the racism and ignorance was revealed, I quit because it went against my morals to continue working for a business owner that is deeply racist.

Anonymous Former Employee

According to Mann, he and his wife decided to put up a donation jar instead, with the money going to BLM. 

“And not only that, between corporate, my wife and I, we would cut a check for $500 made out to BLM and in the name of the employees,” said Mann. 

He said he also offered to cover employee shifts if they wanted to participate in protests happening in Sacramento. 

But in the end, matters got worse. He wrote the email that led Mr. Pickle’s corporate office to pull his franchise. 

“I should have never written that. Do I not feel that way? No. At this point, it’s obvious I feel that way,” said Mann. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss