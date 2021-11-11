Mother brought to tears by arrest in her daughter’s shooting death

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The mother of a Crown Heights shooting victim cried Wednesday after the woman accused of killing her daughter was apprehended by police officers in Florida.

Delia Johnson, 42, was shot and killed when a woman approached her on the street in the vicinity of Franklin Avenue and Prospect Place in Brooklyn at about 9:40 on Aug. 4. Alleged killer Claudia Banton was picked up by police in Jacksonville, Florida — nearly a thousand miles away.

Banton allegedly shot Johnson at point blank range, then got in her car and drove away. Sources told PIX11 News she immediately left the city and has been on the run in the months since the shooting.

Police said she has a number of prior arrests for assault and robbery. Officials also said she goes by several aliases.

Thelma Bowman, a friend fo the victim, remembers the night she heard about Johnson’s death. For now, she said she has a message for Banton, who was awaiting extradition on Wednesday.

“You can run but you can’t hide,” Bowman said.