Morelle, Warren, Johnson introduce ‘bold’ gun reform legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) — According to Giffords Law Center, 100 Americans are killed every day by guns. Some leaders are banding together to address the growing issue.

Congressman Joe Morelle, Presidential Candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Hank Johnson introduced the ‘Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act’ Thursday.

Included in this is the ‘Gun Theft Prevention Act’ legislation written by Morelle.

The bill has a number of what Morelle calls ‘bold gun safety proposals’. It aims to address an increasing number of gun thefts, and to keep dangerous weapons off of the black market.

“We are facing an epidemic of gun violence across America, and it is long past time that we take action to better protect our streets and our families from senseless tragedy,” said Morelle. “I am particularly proud that my bill to strengthen regulations for gun dealers has been included in this legislation in order to prevent thefts that allow legal firearms to flow into the black market and the hands of dangerous criminals. I am grateful to Congressman Johnson and Senator Warren for their leadership and bold action to end the gun violence that has devastated too many neighborhoods across America.”

If passed, the bill would improve oversight of gun dealers. It would require a federal gun licensing system, and would have universal background checks. It would also ban weapons of war to keep them off the streets and out of the wrong hands.

Additionally, $100 million in annual funding would be allotted for gun violence intervention programs and research.