RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 60,000 Bissell vacuums are being recalled because they can overheat and pose a fire hazard, according to officials.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, certain models of the Bissell Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum are being recalled because the battery pack can overheat and start smoking.

The recalled vacuums include models:

2551

2551W

25519

Officials said the model numbers are “visible when the clean water tank is removed.”

(US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

There have been 66 reports of vacuums smoking and “emitting a burning odor” and “five reports of the battery pack catching on fire,” officials said. And of those five, three caused some property damage and “one burn injury.”

The vacuums were sold at Walmart as well as online through Bissel, Walmart, QVC, Amazon, Costco, Kohls, Wayfair and several others between January 2019 and November 2022, officials stated.

If you have one of these vacuums, officials said to stop using it and to contact Bissell for a battery pack replacement.