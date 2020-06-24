1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Moms hope viral photo of sons spreads message of equality, friendship

EXETER, N.H. — Two moms hope to spread a message of friendship and equality by sharing a picture of their sons.

Nina Armata and Rebecca Cherry grew up together in Exeter, New Hampshire. Life has taken them on different paths, but they have stayed close.

“We’ve actually stayed connected through social media and have been able to share our lives that way,” Armata said.

Their sons – Landon and Vondell, both 3 years old – connected virtually, too.

“On Facebook, I would show Von pictures of Landon and say, ‘Look at Mommy’s friend’s son,” Cherry said.

But they only met face-to-face recently, and it was friendship at first sight.

“When they saw each other in Exeter that day, it was like they were old buddies,” Cherry said. “They just took off, took off running, took off playing.”

The mothers took pictures and decided to post one on Facebook, hoping the picture of the boys embracing would go viral.

“It’s incredible how many people have shared it and how many amazing responses we’ve gotten from people all over the place,” Armata said. “It’s insane.”

And they are hoping the message will keep on moving.

“It starts with valuing each other as humans, and I think that’s lost now,” Armata said. “I don’t want either of our boys to grow up in a world that we don’t value each other.”

