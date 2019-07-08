Mississippi teen pilot dead in golf course crash

OXFORD, Miss. (WROC-TV) — 18-year-old Lake Little, aspiring pilot and beauty pageant contestant, died Saturday from injuries sustained when she crashed her plane onto the Ole Miss Golf Course in Oxford, Mississippi.

Little was practicing “touch and go” takeoffs when the single-engine plane crashed and, with serious burns, she had to be airlifted to a Memphis-area trauma center, University of Mississippi spokesperson Rod Guajardo said. She passed away there this past weekend.

According to her brother, the maneuvers that Little was practicing were some of the last that would have helped Little to earn her pilot’s license.

Little was also majoring in Speech Pathology and Audiology at the University of Southern Mississippi, as well as being scheduled to compete in the Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition later this month.

Governor Phil Bryant of Mississippi on Twitter wrote that “a beautiful light has passed from this world far too soon.” Bryant’s thoughts and those from around the country go out to Little’s family at this time.