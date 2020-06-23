1  of  74
Mississippi governor rejects ‘separate but equal’ plan for 2 state flags

National News

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A small Mississippi state flag is held by a participant during an April drive-by “re-open Mississippi” protest at the Governor’s Mansion. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says he opposes having two state flags, as some lawmakers want.

One would be the current flag with the Confederate battle emblem. A design to be determined for the second would erase Confederate images.

Reeves says Monday that a “separate but equal” plan is divisive. Mississippi has the only flag with the Confederate emblem.

Jackson artist Laurin Stennis designed a different flag that some lawmakers like.

She says she’s taking her name off the design, and it’s rebranded as the “hospitality flag.”

Her late grandfather was a segregationist U.S. senator, and Stennis says she understands the harm her name can cause.

