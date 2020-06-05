Missing 3-year-old Florida boy with autism found mile from home with family’s two dogs at his side

Live Now
National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — A missing 3-year-old boy with autism – wearing only a diaper – was found a mile from his home accompanied by his family’s two dogs this week.

WJHG reports that several law enforcement agencies, along with family and neighbors, searched for several hours.

In a Facebook post, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office stated:

“The child was last seen wearing only a diaper. There was approximately an hour time gap between when the child was last seen and when our agency was called.

Walton Correctional Institution has been asked to bring their K9 Teams to assist.”

WJHG reports a neighbor finally found the little boy safe.

The sheriff’s office posted: “A safe return home. The dog(sic) was found still with the child. ♥️ Scene cleared.”

WJHG reports the boy’s family said he was found with their two dogs, Buckwheat and Nala, still in his diaper. He was not injured.

