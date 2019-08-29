Military aircraft from Florida to be evacuated as storm approaches

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — To escape from Hurricane Dorian, military aircraft from Florida will be evacuated to Rickenbacker Airport.

A release from the Ohio National Guard states that P-8A Poseidons from the U.S. Navy Wing Eleven at Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida, are scheduled to see shelter from Hurricane Dorian at the Rickenbacker Air National Guard base, starting Friday.

Officials had originally stated the aircraft would arrive Thursday, but have since revised to Friday.

Airman and support staff of the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker maintains a national disaster reception plan which supports hurricane evacuations for five wings around the country.

They have provided evacuation support to A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from Moody AFB, Georgia during Hurricane Hermine and F-22 Raptors from Langley AFB during Hurricane Matthew.